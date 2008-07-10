Home
Serpens Armarum
By
Evandar
In
Harry Potter Fanfiction
English
0
Views
77.1k
Words
0
Posts
3
Followers
Archived
Source
Status
In Progress
Published:
10 July 2008
Last Updated:
23 September 2022
Summary
FanNoWriMo! Harry has an unusual reaction to Basilisk venom...one that will shake the Wizarding World to its very core. AU MagicalCreatureHarry, ManipulativeDumbledore, preslash COMPLETE
Genres
Supernatural
Characters
Harry P.
Contents
26 Chapters
#1
Chapter 1
19 March 2012
2.6k
#2
Chapter 2
19 March 2012
2k
#3
Chapter 3
19 March 2012
6.4k
#4
Chapter 4
19 March 2012
2.2k
More
Close